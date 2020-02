GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol has been investigating a deadly crash on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, the crash happened at about 9:49 a.m. on Cedar Lane Road near Marion Road.

SCHP said the roadway was blocked following the crash.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.