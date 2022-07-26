GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Troopers are seeking information about a crash Tuesday morning in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:40 a.m. on SC 183 near W. Harris Street.

Troopers said a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south when it ran off the left side of the roadway and off an embankment.

A silver unknown vehicle was identified as being indirectly involved in the crash, according to the highway patrol.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at (8410 241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503.