2 killed during crash on NC 221 Bypass in McDowell County

by: WSPA Staff

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were killed during a two-vehicle crash in McDowell County Thursday night, according to McDowell County EMS.

Crews responded at about 8:51 p.m. to a crash along NC 221 Bypass near the Tate Street Exit.

EMS officials said two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have not been identified at this time.

NC Highway Patrol, McDowell EMS, McDowell Rescue, Marion Fire Department and McDowell County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

