UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fatal collision in Union County has killed one and injured another, said South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of Williford Road and SC-215 in Union County.

The collision involved a 2010 Toyota sedan, and two pedestrians said Highway Patrol.

The Toyota was driving westbound on Williford Rd. when it hit the pedestrians traveling eastbound, said troopers.

One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead, troopers said.

Union County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identity of the pedestrian as Dontray Austin, 14, of Union.

The second pedestrian was injured and taken to a local hospital, Highway Patrol confirmed.

Troopers said the driver and passenger of the Toyota were not injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the incident is under investigation.