Woman dies after crashing car into building in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died after crashing her car into a building near St. Francis Downtown Hospital in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Jasmine Bucio, 28, of Greenville, was driving a 2001 Chrysler SUV north on Andrews Street at about 5:30 a.m. when she drove off of the left side of the road, drove up an embankment and crashed into a building.

Witnesses took Bucio to a house on Dorsey Avenue, according to the coroner’s office. EMS responded to the residence.

Bucio passed away at about 6:10 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy showed that she died as a result of blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

The coroner’s office ruled that the crash was an accident.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said that Bucio was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The coroner’s office and SCHP will continue to investigate the crash.