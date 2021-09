SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a woman has died days after a crash Friday.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Sai Ying Lin, 63, of Spartanburg.

According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened at the intersection of Reidville Road and Wilder Road.

Lin was taken to the hospital where she died Friday afternoon, the coroner’s office said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.