Woman killed during crash on Emerald Rd. in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed Sunday night during a single-vehicle crash on Emerald Road near Greenwood.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 11:35 p.m. on Emerald Road near Pinehurst Drive.

Troopers said the driver of a 2014 Toyota Avalon went off of the right side of the roadway, crashed into a ditch, causing the car to overturn before crashing into a tree, fence and guide wire.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said the driver, Taniko Kenyetta Davis, 32, of Greenwood, was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.

According to the coroner’s office, Davis’ death has been ruled as an accident.

SCHP and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.