Accused ‘spree killer’ from Spartanburg Co. denied bond in Fla. court

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA/WFLA) – No bond was set for the Spartanburg man accused of killing three people in the southeast.

Stanley Mossburg, 35, has been accused of using a knife to kill two people inside a Winter Haven, Florida home, according to the Polk County, Florida Sheriff’s Office.

He’s also accused of killing a man on October 1 at a Tennessee laundromat.

Stanley Mossburg

He was arrested Tuesday morning in a Winter Haven home after firing several rounds at police, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

In court Wednesday, Mossburg was appointed a public defender who objected to him being extradited back to Tennessee.

Mossburg told reporters Tuesday that God needed the people for an “angels and demons war.”

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will not release the victims’ names, citing Marsy’s Law.