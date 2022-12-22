GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The 12-year-old accused of murder in the death of a fellow student is set to appear in court Thursday morning in Greenville County.

7NEWS previously reported that the 12-year-old student, whose identity is not being released due to his age, was charged with the murder of Jamari Cortez Bonaparte-Jackson and other weapon charges.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s office, the student shot and killed Jackson in the 700 wing of the school of Tanglewood Middle School on March 31.

As deputies searched the surrounding areas, they located the suspect hiding under the deck of a residence in the 3000 block of Old Easley Bridge Road.

He was taken into custody and the gun was recovered.

The court appearance is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.