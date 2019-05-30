ACLU joins discrimination suit against SC

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A same-sex couple in Greenville, who was rejected as foster parents, are at the center of a lawsuit filed Thursday against South Carolina and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The couple’s application was denied last month by Miracle Hill Ministries for failing to meet the agency’s religious criteria.

The couple — Eden Rogers and Brandy Welch — said they chose Miracle Hill because they are the largest fostering agency in the Upstate and LGBT advocates who filed the lawsuit argue since the agency receives taxpayer dollars, they should not be able to discriminate based on religion or sexual orientation.

“We applied to Miracle Hill Ministries and we were rejected immediately,” Rogers and Welch said. “Being denied right away felt like getting hit in the gut.”

On Thursday, on Rogers and Welch’s behalf, Lambda Legal, the ACLU and other advocates filed suit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the state of South Carolina for agreeing to a waiver requested by Gov. Henry McMaster that allows Miracle Hill to bar families that don’t adhere to its religious policy.

One item of that doctrine is that “marriage is the legal joining of one man and one woman.”

“There are children right now that are needing homes and they’re right out of the gate saying no,” Rogers and Welch told us.

South Carolina’s Department of Social Services has said that the state needs more than 1,300 foster homes.

But in a statement to 7News, the governor’s office said, “Governor McMaster’s position has nothing to do with keeping anyone from fostering children and has everything to do with protecting Miracle Hill’s ability to exercise its own religious freedom.”

“What HSS and the State of South Carolina have done here is actually just flipped the paradigm of the child welfare system completely on its head and now have decided to prioritize the interest of providers above the interest of children,” Currey Cook, attorney with Lambda Legal, said.

Miracle Hill President and CEO Reid Lehman released the following statement: