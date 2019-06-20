Active duty marines visit Clemson on “Honoring the Service” tour

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – It was the end of a memorable week in the Upstate for a group of North Carolina veterans and active duty marines as they tour Clemson University.

The group arrived by police escort to Clemson to see the military history behind the school. They toured the scroll of honor and park while discussing what they do each day to serve and protect.

“Freedom isn’t free, but the important thing is to serve, find a way to serve doctor teacher nurse find a way to serve to make this a better place,” said Sandy Edge who is a retired Air Force Colonel who gave the tour at Clemson.

The university was just one spot on the “Honoring the Service Tour.” The other three days were spent on Lake Keowee with their host families.

This is the 11th year for the tour to Keowee Key and the second year that spouses were included.