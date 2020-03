BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Government officials issued an alert this morning saying an active shooter has been reported at the Buncombe County Courthourse.

According to the news release, officials are asking people to avoid downtown Asheville.

The courthouse is located at 60 Court Plaza in Asheville.

Drew Reisinger shared this video with us, which shows the heavy police presence in the downtown area.

CAUTION – Reports of gunshots in the area around the courthouse. APD is locking down the area. PLEASE AVOID DOWNTOWN AT THIS TIME. @WLOS_13 @asheville @wyffnews4 @foxcarolinanews — Asheville Fire Fighters (@AFFA332) March 31, 2020