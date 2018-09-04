New SC law requires schools have 2 active shooter drills

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Greenville, SC (WSPA) - Since June of this year there have been 154 mass shootings in the U.S., prompting local officials to look at ways to help keep kids safe.

In July, lawmakers passed "The School Safety Bill" which requires schools to have a plan in place in case of an emergency.

In some districts, like Greenville County, officials say the new bill won't change much, as they already do four active training drills each year.

The new law requires schools across the Palmetto State to do two active training drills, which means statewide active shooter training will be a part of the curriculum.

Lauren Grantham remembers how things have changed since the Columbine shooting.

"Now it happens seems like every week and that is terrifying to the extent that they have to have that as part of their curriculum training," Grantham said.

Senate Bill 709, also known as "The School Safety Bill," requires the South Carolina Department of Education to develop a safety plan for fire, severe weather and now an active shooter.

The safety bill is just one of many passed after the Parkland High School shooting in Florida, which left 17 students and teachers dead.

Both the South Carolina House and Senate passed the bill this past summer requiring a plan to be in place by the beginning of this school year.

"I think that they're taking the first step with doing the readiness and training everybody but it is a sad reality that that's something that they have to do," Grantham said.

As the new school year begins, many still remember the ways these shootings have hit close to home.

After the Townville Elementary School shooting in 2016, many hope new legislation will keep tragedies like this from happening again.

"It's very unfortunate that it has to be a law but better to be prepared then not," Grantham said.

The "School Safety Bill" passed in July of this year.