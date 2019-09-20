Active shooter training at BMW until noon

(WSPA) – BMW Manufacturing and local law enforcement will be conducting a full-scale emergency training exercise today until noon.

According to a news release, the exercise will be conducted around Brockman-McClimon Road and the west side of the company’s campus.

The training will reportedly focus on the emergency response to an active shooter inside one of the buildings at BMW.

The exercise started at 9 a.m. and a large number of law enforcement, fire and emergency services personnel will be in the area for the exercise.

Signs will be posted along Highway 101 and Brockman-McClimon Road to alert people driving in the area.