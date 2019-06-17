Active shooter training happening this week at Dorman H.S. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said if you see increased law enforcement and emergency vehicles at Dorman High School this week, it’s all for their annual training for active shooter situation.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical services personnel will be participating in their annual active shooter/rescue task force training.

“We wanted to make the public aware to avoid any concerns or wrong information being disseminated,” sheriff’s office officials said. “Not only is Dorman conducting summer school, but there are also several athletic camps occurring during this same time frame.”