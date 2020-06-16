Activists call for charges against driver in incident at Tanner’s Big Orange

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Activists are calling for charges to be filed against the man who drove an SUV through a crowd of protestors at Tanner’s Big Orange last Monday.

“I think it’s wrong because if I would have drove my car through some people, I would have gotten arrested on the scene,” said protestor Taz Utsey.

While dozens of people were gathered, a grey SUV drove into the parking lot. Some protestors said the driver intentionally swerved at them.



At a press conference, activists Bruce Wilson and Derrick Quarles called for the man driving this car to be charged with reckless endangerment and a hate crime.

“Law enforcement, I’m hoping they can realize that we’re not going to back down from this,” Wilson said. “They need to do the right thing.”

The day of the incident, police asked for the public’s help in identifying the driver. In a statement last Wednesday, interim Police Chief Howie Thompson said they were working to review evidence in the case and identify and contact witnesses.



7News reached out to the Greenville Police Department again Monday. They have not said if they’ve identified the driver or whether they’re going to face charges.