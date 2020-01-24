Activists flood National Mall in D.C. for annual ‘March for Life’

News

by: Jessi Turnure

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Tens of thousands of anti-abortion activists from across the country filled the National Mall in Washington for the annual March for Life Friday.

“We’re about to turn the situation around. I see the bands and the chains dropping off of Roe v Wade.”

Louisiana State Senator Katrina Jackson, a Democrat, has sponsored many of her state’s anti-abortion bills over the years.

“Every day that I walk into the state Capitol, I am greeted by pro-lifers regardless if they’re black, white, Republican, Democrat, male or female.”

Jackson says that’s why Louisiana is now ranked the most pro-life state in the country. Congressman Steve Scalise agrees.

“It’s because we’re not afraid to stand up for life. Marching for life is not a revolutionary idea,” said Scalise.

Louisiana will play a key role this year in the legal battle over abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case in March against Jackson’s latest anti-abortion bill.

The new law would require doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.

Opponents argue it would force two of the state’s three abortion clinics to close and push patients toward more dangerous options.

But anti-abortion advocates like Donna Edwards, the wife of Louisiana’s Democratic governor, hope this will be the case to overturn Roe v Wade.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store