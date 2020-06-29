Activists host ‘Back the Blue’ rally in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- For weeks, law enforcement has been under the microscope.

This following the death of George Floyd and the protests that came after.

Today, at a Back the Blue rally, activists and people throughout the Greenville community showed their support for local police.

For Greenville Police Chief Howie Thompson, he says events like these are crucial, especially in today’s climate.

“Right now more than ever, it’s so important, Chief Thompson said. “Our mission here is to create transparency, build trust in the community, that’s what we want to do. Many of the steps we’re doing now are to do that.”

Organizer of the event, Jack Logan, tells us his life wouldn’t be the same today without law enforcement to help him get back on his feet after being homeless for years.

He says that’s one of the biggest reasons he wanted to show his support to officers in the Greenville community.

“There is good law enforcement out there.,” Logan said. “If anybody needs, not just behind a criminal act, needs help, 99% of your law enforcement will give that person, he or she, a bite to eat. They will help them any way that they can.”

Chief Thompson said that once things are back to normal from the Coronavirus, that the Greenville Police Department is committed to keeping their doors open to allow more conversation between the community and the police.

Additionally, Chief Thompson said that they’re in the process of creating a board at the Greenville Police Department to ensure that they’re policies are being reviewed even more carefully.