Activists push for hate crime law in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Local activists spoke at a Greenville County Council meeting Tuesday about implementing a law against hate crimes.

Last year the city of Charleston passed a hate crime ordinance after nine people were killed at Emanuel AME Church. The law punishes those who intimidate others based on their race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or national origin. Local activists want a law like that passed in Greenville County.

“We see it across the country, and we’ve seen it right here in our own backyard,” said Bruce Wilson of Fighting Injustice Together.

Wilson previously addressed County Council about the issue, but Tuesday other activists and members of the faith community joined in asking County Council to consider implementing a hate crime law.

Terena Starks of Upstate Pride SC addressed County Council, asking them to consider hate crimes against the LGBTQ community.

“This is a crisis,” Starks said. “We are starting to see alarming deaths of black transgender women in the United States.”

The latest available data from the FBI shows 2017 marked the third consecutive year that hate crimes rose.

Council member Ennis Fant asked the county attorney to draft a version of Charleston’s hate crime law that would be acceptable to Greenville County Council members.

“As one of the fastest growing parts of the country, I think an ordinance of this nature would speak to our values as a community and say something about who we are,” Fant said.

Fant told 7News he expects that draft to be ready to come before Council early next year, and he thinks it has the votes to pass.

Wilson also asked Greenville City Council to enact hate crime legislation. He said they are still considering it.





