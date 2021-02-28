Activists push for removal of Confederate statue in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Activists are continuing to push for the removal of a Confederate statue in downtown Greenville.

The statue is located in downtown Greenville on N. Main Street.

Greenville Black Lives Matter activists said they were focusing on “the need to remove all symbols of racism, bigotry and equality” on the last day of Black History Month.

We are aware that the SC State Senate will not bring up for debate the current SC Heritage Act, therefore, we will insist that Greenville City Mayor Knox White submit a waiver request to the General Assembly requesting the approval to remove the confederate statue which sits of Main St, downtown Greenville as previously promised. Bruce Wilson, Black Lives Matter

Greenville Black Lives Matter is continuing to push for the removal of a Confederate statue. (WSPA)

The group will announce their plans to hold a protest at the statue with South Carolina Black Lives Matter.

A protest was previously held last year, where one group protested against the statue while the Sons of Confederacy counter- protested the removal.