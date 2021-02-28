Activists push for removal of Confederate statue in Greenville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Activists are continuing to push for the removal of a Confederate statue in downtown Greenville.

The statue is located in downtown Greenville on N. Main Street.

Greenville Black Lives Matter activists said they were focusing on “the need to remove all symbols of racism, bigotry and equality” on the last day of Black History Month.

We are aware that the SC State Senate will not bring up for debate the current SC Heritage Act, therefore, we will insist that Greenville City Mayor Knox White submit a waiver request to the General Assembly requesting the approval to remove the confederate statue which sits of Main St, downtown Greenville as previously promised.

Bruce Wilson, Black Lives Matter
  • Greenville Black Lives Matter is continuing to push for the removal of a Confederate statue. (WSPA)
  • Greenville Black Lives Matter is continuing to push for the removal of a Confederate statue. (WSPA)
  • Greenville Black Lives Matter is continuing to push for the removal of a Confederate statue. (WSPA)

The group will announce their plans to hold a protest at the statue with South Carolina Black Lives Matter.

A protest was previously held last year, where one group protested against the statue while the Sons of Confederacy counter- protested the removal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Livin' Upstate
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store