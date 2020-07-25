Activists rally in support of masking ordinances in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Activists rallied in support of county and state masking ordinances in downtown Greenville Friday.

A handful of protestors held signs and passed out masks at One City Plaza Friday evening.



“I really think that people should put aside their differences for this,” said organizer David Herrick. “This isn’t a political issue. This is a community issue.”

County Council Chairman Butch Kirven said he dosen’t support a mask mandate because he dosen’t think it’s enforceable.

One resident told us he agrees. He said he also doesn’t think the government should be getting involved.

“I don’t see why this one disease we have is suddenly, you know, we’re shaming people for not wearing a mask,” said Greenville County resident Jobori Cooke. “It should be up to the person.”

Greenville County Councilman Ennis Fant said he supports a mask ordinance and thinks it would help contain the spread of Covid-19.



“Most people are law abiding citizens. If the government says wear a mask, 90 percent of the population would wear a mask,” Fant said. “They wouldn’t do it based on fear of a $25 dollar or $50 fine. They would do it because the government says to do it.”

Fant doesn’t think there are enough votes on county council to pass a mask ordinance.

State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell told the Greenville News a statewide masking mandate would help slow the virus.