Actors Eric Roberts and Chad Dudley shooting t.v. series in Upstate

Easley, SC (WSPA) – Hollywood is coming to the upstate to shoot scenes for an independent television series.

Actor Eric Robert, his wife and step-son will all work together on this project.

If you’re familiar with Easley, you know it’s a great community right here in the upstate, but now the bright lights of Hollywood will shine and bring the focus on these quiet streets.

The new show called “We-5” will use the upstate as a backdrop.

It’s a political drama series, where, Chad Dudley will be playing the President of the United States.

“I’m very excited; I’m working with a cast and crew and shooting in some great locations here in the upstate.” Actor, Chad Dudley said.

The drama series puts the responsibility of running the U.S. on the shoulders of 5 people selected by national lottery.

Keaton Simons is Eric Roberts stepson and he’s helping this project in more ways than one.

“I’ve become even more involved in the project from a creative standpoint too, I’ll be co-directing and re-writing and adjusting all that stuff.” Eric Roberts stepson, Actor, Keaton Simons said.

A few scenes will be shot inside the popular restaurant, Taco-Taco, which sits next to the ever-popular cylo’s currently under renovation.

The scripts writer found inspiration from real life events.

“I was watching a presidential debate and I thought I wonder if all of these people could all be in charge at once and that’s where the story came from.” Writer, Director, Elle Conard said.

Jervonne Thackers character is one of the five in charge of running things, but her production company is producing the project.

“We would be crazy not to because this is a great opportunity, and we would be crazy not to.” Actor, producer, Jervonne Thacker said.

It’s a win-win for the community of Easley, where the economic impact is major.

“I think it’s going to be very well received by our business community, whether it’s our hotels, our restaurants our shopping, everyone will benefit from that.” Easley Chamber of Commerce, President, Cindy Hopkins said.

The series being shot, not just in Easley, but in other places across the upstate, including Greer.

Golden Globe nominated actor Eric Roberts and his wife will arrive in the Upstate on Wednesday, for the first day of shooting.