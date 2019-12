This image released by A24 shows Adam Sandler in a scene from “Uncut Gems.” (A24 via AP)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Adam Sandler is coming to Greenville as part of his 100% Fresher Tour next year.

Sandler will be performing at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 17.

Tickets will be made available beginning Friday, December 20 through Ticketmaster. Click here for additional details.