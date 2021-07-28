Adding vaccines to the back-to-school checklist; what doctors recommend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Before the doors open for the first day of school in the Upstate, both healthcare and school leaders say, if you plan to get your teenager vaccinated, now is the time.

Even though she’s seen an increase in school aged children getting the shot, health care worker at Bon Secours, Elizabeth Lacy says the work isn’t over.

“There are more kids coming in which is a great thing because with Covid there are more kids missing out on vaccinations,” Lacy said.

Adding, “Kids are coming from summer where they’re outside playing to back in school, a lot of people together in a confined space, a lot of people not wearing masks, so it’s very important to update immunizations.”

According to White House statistics, just 20% of eligible children in South Carolina have been vaccinated.

“We’re still very concerned about Covid-19. Corona hasn’t left us.” Greenville County Schools Spokesperson, Tim Waller said.

Greenville County Schools are starting in less than three weeks.

Waller says even though Covid restrictions are relaxed, they want to remain healthy.

Waller said, “Given the situation, given the proximity of people in a school setting, a vaccination could be a very good idea for a lot of people.”

Especially since South Carolina legislators passed three provisos to the state’s education budget this summer.

“Our hands are basically tied on what we can do if Covid spikes in Greenville County,” Waller said.

Which say schools can’t require masks, they’re limited to five e-learning days, and they can only let 5% of students go virtual.

Bon Secours says if you are going to get the full Covid vaccine to act fast because of the time required in between shot 1 and shot 2.