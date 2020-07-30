Additional 25 school district reopening plans approved by SC superintendent

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State Superintendent Molly Spearman announced the approval of 25 school district reopening plans on Thursday.

According to the release, the following school districts’ reopening plans were approved:

Abbeville County School District

Aiken County Public School District

Beaufort County School District

Calhoun County Public Schools

Darlington County School District

Edgefield County School District

The School District of Greenville County

Greenwood School District 50

Hampton School District One

Kershaw County School District

Lancaster County School District

Laurens County School District 56

Lexington County School District One

Lexington County School District Two

Lexington County School District Three

Lexington School District Four

School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties

School District of Newberry County

School District of Oconee County

Orangeburg County School District

School District of Pickens County

Williamsburg County School District

York School District 1

Rock Hill School District Three (York 3)

Fort Mill School District (York 4)

According to the release, the 25 approved plans are in addition to the six plans that were previously approved by Spearman on July 27.

The South Carolina Department of Education is still working on reviewing the remaining plans and will announce additional approvals in the coming days.

“School district leaders, working alongside their local communities, continue to put forward high quality options for parents that take into account the academic and social needs of students along with the safety precautions and protocols required in the current pandemic environment,” Spearman said. “On the state level, we are committed to ensuring that the safety needs of every school is being met in preparation for reopening. Every citizen can help in this effort by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly, and staying at home when sick.”

For detailed information about the approved plans, click here.