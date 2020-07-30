Additional 25 school district reopening plans approved by SC superintendent

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State Superintendent Molly Spearman announced the approval of 25 school district reopening plans on Thursday.
According to the release, the following school districts’ reopening plans were approved:
- Abbeville County School District
- Aiken County Public School District
- Beaufort County School District
- Calhoun County Public Schools
- Darlington County School District
- Edgefield County School District
- The School District of Greenville County
- Greenwood School District 50
- Hampton School District One
- Kershaw County School District
- Lancaster County School District
- Laurens County School District 56
- Lexington County School District One
- Lexington County School District Two
- Lexington County School District Three
- Lexington School District Four
- School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties
- School District of Newberry County
- School District of Oconee County
- Orangeburg County School District
- School District of Pickens County
- Williamsburg County School District
- York School District 1
- Rock Hill School District Three (York 3)
- Fort Mill School District (York 4)
According to the release, the 25 approved plans are in addition to the six plans that were previously approved by Spearman on July 27.
The South Carolina Department of Education is still working on reviewing the remaining plans and will announce additional approvals in the coming days.
“School district leaders, working alongside their local communities, continue to put forward high quality options for parents that take into account the academic and social needs of students along with the safety precautions and protocols required in the current pandemic environment,” Spearman said. “On the state level, we are committed to ensuring that the safety needs of every school is being met in preparation for reopening. Every citizen can help in this effort by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly, and staying at home when sick.”
For detailed information about the approved plans, click here.