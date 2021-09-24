Additional $25K reward offered in Tucker Hipps investigation

A $75,000 reward is being offered for info in the death of Clemson student Tucker Hipps that happened in 2014. (Oconee Co. Crimestoppers)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity announced it will contribute $25,000 as a reward for information that helps close the case in the 2014 death of Tucker Hipps.

We previously reported that a $50,000 reward was offered for information about Hipps’s death.

At the time of his death, Hipps was a member of the fraternity at Clemson University.

The additional amount now brings the reward total to $75,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 to speak to Investigator Jimmy Dixon.