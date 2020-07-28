Additional COVID-19 related deaths reported at the Whitten Center in Clinton

by: WSPA Staff

CLINTON, SC (WSPA) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control said additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported at an Upstate special needs facility.

According to DHEC’s cumulative list that tracks COVID-19 cases, the Whitten Center in Clinton, a residential care facility for the intellectually disabled and those with special needs, is reporting five residents have died from COVID-19, as well as an additional staff member death, bringing the total staff members who have died from the virus to two.

DHEC is reporting that 73 residents at the Whitten Center have confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 132 staff members.

