Additional police presence at Riverside High School on Friday following gun rumors

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On Friday morning, extra security remains on campus at Riverside High School following additional rumors after a gun was found in a student’s book bag on Thursday.

According to Greenville County Schools spokesperson, Tim Waller, the added police presence is a response to rumors that have been swirling ever since a gun was found at Riverside High School yesterday.

“Law enforcement is also aware of the rumors,” Waller said in a statement, “Nothing credible has been found at this point, but extra district and law enforcement personnel are on campus today to serve as extra eyes and ears because we take all threats and rumors of threats seriously. Unfortunately these type of rumors are not uncommon in the social media age, particularly following an incident like the one at Riverside yesterday.”

On Thursday morning, Riverside High School was briefly on hold following reports of a student in possession of a weapon, according to Greenville County Schools’ spokesperson Tim Waller.

According to Greer Police, the Riverside High School resource officer received information that a student may have a handgun in their possession.

Officials located the 14-year-old student named in the tip who informed them that they had placed the weapon in another student’s bookbag.

The second student was located and the handgun was found inside a “cinch bag” in his bookbag.

The 14-year-old student that brought the handgun to school is being charged as a juvenile with possession of a weapon on school grounds and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The second student is not being charged criminally due to not knowing the handgun had been placed in their book bag.