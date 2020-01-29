Additional safe house for trafficking victims coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — An additional safe house for victims of human trafficking is planned for Greenville.

The project, announced Wednesday by Bon Secours St. Francis Health System and Jasmine Road, will be funded through grant money from Bon Secours and donations from North Hills Community Church, NewSpring Church, Grace Church and Fellowship Greenville.

According to a release from Bon Secours, 14 women will be able to live on the property rent-free for their two-year recovery process.

During that time, patients will receive healthcare and will be equipped with tools to help them re-adjust to everyday life.

“It’s a really delicate ongoing process that involves physical healing and mental healing so we can restore them back to full value,” said Alex Garvey, a spokesman for Bon Secours St. Francis. “For that, for us, it’s a phenomenal component of God’s ministry.”

The property will house two buildings.

One building is slated to serve as a work space for the women to develop job skills. The other building will serve as traditional living spaces.

Beth Messick, a spokeswoman for Jasmine Road, told 7News her organization is excited to be able to help victims of human trafficking recover.

“We really knew on day one of Jasmine Road that we would need to open a second house” she said. “To see that dream become a reality so quickly has been amazing for us.”