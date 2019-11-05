Adidas partners with International Space Station to test products in space

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Adidas is floating around the possibilities of testing its footwear in space.

The apparel company just signed up for a new partnership with the International Space Station.

The first phase will focus on testing products in microgravity. NASA says that’s the condition where people or objects appear to be weightless.

Adidas said it plans to study the range of motion in the human body, and how muscle development is affected without gravity.

The tests are slated to begin early next year.

Adidas will be the first brand to test improvements to footwear in space.