TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – The Town of Tryon has issued an advisory for the discharge of untreated wastewater from a manhole Tuesday.

According to the advisory, the manhole is located off Jervey Road from the S. Trade Street intersection is causing an overflow of approximately 6000 gallons.

The discharge lasted for approximately 1 hour, officials say. An estimated 3000 gallons of the untreated wastewater entered Little Creek.