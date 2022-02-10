Advocates discuss ways the community can help youth homelessness in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Organizations across the Upstate came together Thursday in Greenville to put on a panel about youth homelessness. It’s a topic experts said is under reported and deserves more attention.

Recent numbers from the Greenville Homeless Alliance show there are more than a hundred homeless youth in the upstate alone on any given night. And experts say it takes a whole community approach to tackle this issue.

Youth homelessness can be anything from living in a hotel to couch surfing.

“We’ve got children without a family and without a home no place to go,” Brenda Parks, the Vice President of Children Ministries with Miracle Hill, said.

Thats why several organizations came together Thursday to talk about what the community can do to help.

“We know that homelessness is not a single issue for one organization to attack it’s truly a collaborative effort between organizations that are committed to making it brief and rare,” Executive Director of Pendleton Place Annie Maertens said.

The age focus right now is from 16 to 24 years old, and the Greenville County School District has dozens of teens to fall into this category.

“When you think of adding homelessness in addition to that it makes it even more challenging for those students,” Irene Hamilton Jones, the GCS McKinney-Vento Coordinator, Homeless Educational Liaison, said.

Pendleton Place’s Emergency Youth Center opened about a year ago in and is the only youth homeless shelter in the upstate.

“That’s just the tip of the iceberg we know there are folks out there that were not reaching that need to be aware of our services,” Maertens said.

In just the last year, the youth resource center severed 715 drop in visits and 70 unique clients. Services range from getting to school to a bed to sleep in at night, to simply lending a helping hand.

“We care about you we understand what you’re going through and we’re here if you just want somebody to talk to,” Hamilton Jones said.

That was the purpose of a stakeholder meeting to discuss how the community can help.

“If the community is well informed and well-versed in what the needs are I’m hopeful that they’ll respond,” Parks said.

Experts said the number of homeless youth is likely much higher that what has been counted so far.