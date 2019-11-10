Advocates join Swamp Rabbits for “Hockey Heroes for Epilepsy” event to spread awareness

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – On Saturday, the Swamp Rabbits teamed up with the South Carolina Advocates for Epilepsy for “Hockey Heroes for Epilepsy.”

9 years ago, Chelsea Stojkoski was diagnosed with Epilepsy.

“I was in the middle of psychology class and the next thing I know I woke up on the floor,” she told 7News.

Stojkoski says doctors told her it was just a random occurrence, but then it continued to happen and more frequently.

“[I] go onto having 5 a day [and] 8 at night,” Stojkoski said.

Initially, she worried that is would prevent her from fully living her life.

“I was unsure whether I would graduate from high school,” Stojkoski said.

Karen St. Maries, the founder of South Carolina Advocates for Epilepsy, says that’s a very common fear for people who live with Epilepsy. That inspired her to start her foundation and provide resources to people living with the disorder.

St. Maries also wants to end the stigma about the 4th most common neurological disorder according to the Epilepsy Foundation.

“Anyone that has a brain can have a seizure,” St. Marie told 7News. “So that can be all of us. We need to make sure that we get the education out there because a seizure can happen anywhere, anytime at any age.”

Stojkoski says learning that lack of sleep and stress triggered her helped her cope with the neurological disorder. But more importantly, she made it a point to let others know about her disorder.

“I wanted everyone to know because its safer for me that way,” she said.

St. Marie says in South Carolina they serve more than 100,010 patients. That’s why spreading awareness about how to respond when someone is having a seizure is so important.

Saturday, they teamed up with the Swamp Rabbits to do just that.

“CPR and First Aid can help so many people and since you don’t know when a seizure is going to happen, knowing 4 simple little steps truly again can be life-saving,” St. Marie said.

To learn more about the South Carolina Advocates for Epilepsy click here.