A&E show ‘Live P.D.’ canceled, host confirms

(WSPA) – The popular A&E show Live P.D. has been canceled, the show’s host Dan Abrams confirmed on Twitter Wednesday night.
The cancellation of the show comes in the wake of George Floyd’s death and protests against police brutality, as well as the cancellation of “Cops” by the Paramount Network on Tuesday.
The shows followed several police departments around the country. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was featured on “Live P.D.” Previous episodes also featured the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.