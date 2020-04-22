AFC Urgent Care details how to have successful telemedicine call

Greenville County, S.C. (WSPA)- During the COVID-19 pandemic many physicians are using telemedicine, taking video calls with patients to treat them and learn about their symptoms.

Medical Director Jeffrey Harris AFC Urgent Care said these calls often need to be completed quickly and efficiently because there are many people who will be in line.

Dr. Harris said it’s helpful to have your symptoms listed out, the medicines you take, and your insurance informaition with ID ready.

Anyone can make a telemedicine call but a patient needs identification.

Dr. Harris said you can use any device that has video and microphone capabilities. Desktop or laptop woks best he said.

Doctors can prescribe medication or recommend you go for testing or see a physician in person.

Payment is done online as you would to make a purchase.

To utilize the telemedicine service visit AFC Urgent care website. https://www.afcurgentcare.com/services/