Affordable housing in the Sterling community

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – A new home representing new beginnings for one family and the Sterling community was unveiled this morning.

Wednesday’s ribbon cutting celebrating the completion of Sterling Land Trust’s first affordable rental unit.

This beautiful place is now home for a fortunate family. It’s near downtown Greenville, the rent is affordable and we’re told it’s the first of many homes to come.

It took years of planning and months to build, this home is finally done and a dream come true for De Austin and her family.

“It’s beautiful over here, a little park down the street for my grand kids, it’s very exciting,” said De Austin, new resident.

Austin and her family will be the new residents, she was one of 25 who completed the application.

“It was 25 people that applied and I got down to the last 4, someone beat me out of the last 4, but when they did not accept the house, that’s when the door was open for myself,” said Austin.

Today’s ribbon cutting for this new home in the Sterling community was the culmination of multiple agencies working together.

Elected officials and representatives from each organization like the land trust along with Greenville county and city officials all spoke during the ceremony.

“I think our collaborators like with Clemson helped us come to this conclusion where the house is just wonderfully built,” Dot Russell, President Homeowners Association.

Russell was born and raised in the Sterling community, she and many others refuse to let the historic neighborhood fall into total despair.

“This significant community in Sterling wants to reinvent itself re-identify itself and say that good happens here and we want to be a part of that,” Dr. Alex Garvey, VP of Mission, Bon Secures St. Francis.

The 1,200-square-foot, 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom home is the first for the Sterling Land Trust. Now De Austin and her family will rent it for $750 a month.

It’s a brand new build, just minutes from downtown Greenville.

“Three bedrooms are running about $1200 or more in any area it is definitely what I can afford,” said Austin.

Board members of the Sterling Land Trust either live In the community, are former residents of the community or are interested in seeing the community grow.

De Austin and her family will move into their new home on November 15th.