Affordable housing units coming to Mauldin, nonprofit says

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA)- An apartment complex with 46 units of affordable housing is expected to completed in Mauldin in 2021, according to Mercy Housing, a non-profit working to bring the project to fruition. The Mauldin Center Apartments are to serve families earning under 60 percent of the area’s median income. Based on the latest government census data available for the city of Mauldin, families making around $26,000 a year or less would qualify.

“We think it’s going to be a great project for our city,” said Mauldin Mayor Dennis Raines. “It is most certainly needed.”

Ten percent of the units will also be reserved for residents with disabilities. The project will go on Butler Road, right across the street from Mutt’s BBQ.

The idea for the complex came about a few years ago, when the Bon Secours St. Francis Health System was looking at the health needs of the community and saw the lack of affordable housing as a red flag. They partnered with non-profit mercy housing to try to address the issue.

“We invited Mercy, who we had worked with in the past, to say come in, look at the Greenville market, allow us to open some doors, some opportunities, speak to our friends here and see if there’s an opportunity for you guys to come in and make this ministry happen,” said Alex Garvey, who is the vice president of mission at St. Francis Bon Secours Health System.

With funding from SC housing and the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority, as well as federal low-income tax credits, the project is now getting the green light, according to a press release.

“They’re ready to go,” Garvey said. The city of Mauldin have been absolutely phenomenally great to work with, and they’re ready to go and we’re ready to go.”

Information about how to apply for housing in the Mauldin Center Apartments has not yet been released.