Greenville County Schools’ appeal to have off-season, in-person workouts shutdown statewide to be heard

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Despite announcing that Greenville County Schools could resume off-season in-person workouts, the district will now have their appeal heard to have such activity shutdown statewide.

While in-person off-season workouts may resume at GCS Monday, the same day their appeal will be heard by the South Carolina High School League Appellate Panel.

The school district initially suspended workouts on June 25.

Greenville County Schools initial attempt to have a statewide shutdo of in-person workouts was previously voted down, 16-1, by the SCHSL Executive Committee on July 15. The district was unable to get their appeal on the agenda of the subsequent appellate panel hearing.

Based on the current daily schedule in the district, the return to workouts Monday would not happen until the afternoon.

An attempt to contact Greenville County Schools’ Athletic Director Darryl Nance Friday morning was unsuccessful.

The appellant panel’s Monday agenda also reflects a withdraw by Lexington School District One to flip the fall and spring sports seasons. Lexington withdrew their appeal earlier this week as the high school league modified it’s revised sports plan.