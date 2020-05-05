After the Storm: What to do if you have hail damage

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Several people in Duncan are now cleaning up and looking for repairs after their homes and cars were damaged in Monday night’s storms.

7 News learned what you need to do if you have hail damage.

In fact, our own Todd Summers was a victim to the storm.

“We didn’t think that we had gotten a whole lot and then, we woke up this morning, came outside and looked, and we have a cracked window,” Todd said.

His wife’s car was also pelted by hail. But his family wasn’t the only one to see significant damage.

“I’m standing in the window, just watching it, and it’s progressively getting worse and worse, and the hail is getting bigger and bigger–to the point where you’re like ‘Okay, this can stop now. This is getting to be a little too much,'” Shawna Fly-Gregorio said.

Many in Duncan will need to have their cars resurfaced and their roofs replaced. Some folks already have windows boarded up from the golf-ball-sized hail.

“If you drive up and down these streets, almost every house has a broken window,” Fly-Gregorio said.

The first thing you should do if you have damage like this is contact your insurance company.

“Tell them what happened, the experience that you had,” insurance agent Clyde McNeill said. “If it was wind damage, hail damage, storm damage, lightning–whatever the case may be.”

Clyde McNeill–who offers home, auto, life, commercial, and farm insurance–says the next thing you should do is take pictures of the damage.

He told 7 News homeowners should only make repairs that are necessary to prevent further damage.

McNeill said your insurance company will send an adjuster out as quickly as possible, and he said you will know who is coming and when they’ll be there.

“Do not take the advice of anybody coming to your house, calling you on the phone, anybody who’s not associated with your company,” he said.

Impacted neighbors told 7 News they’re just grateful that things weren’t worse.

“You can get mad and you can be frustrated, but that’s not going to do you any good. You can’t control it. It’s Mother Nature,” Todd Summers said. “I’ve got two boys, they’re both fine. I’ve got a wife, she’s fine. I’m fine. My two dogs are fine. That’s what matters.”

If you have hail damage, and need more information on what to do, you can call Clyde McNeill’s agency at (864) 219-7500.