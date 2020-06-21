Afternoon storm leaves behind damage in Spartanburg County

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – An afternoon storm left behind remnants of damage throughout the Inman area Saturday. That includes damaged trees, broken fences and a barn roof that came completely off.

“It took three trees down in the yard, it took the flagpole down,” said Inman Resident, Daniel Robinson.

“It hit my door and I just prayed,” said Inman Resident, Trudy Drescher.

It’s all what the people living off of Holden Road in Inman are left cleaning up after an afternoon storm Saturday. One that they told 7 News was gone in the blink of an eye.

“Looking out the window, we couldn’t see. It was raining and blowing so hard. I’ve never been through anything like that,” said Inman Resident, Rachel Reese.

Rachel Reese told us she saw it all happen from a window in her home. A large tree in her yard, crashing to the ground.

“When the tree fell, it stopped right before it hit my truck and I just bought this truck,” Reese said.

That luck was carried over a couple homes down from her. Two horses were left untouched after the roof to their barn came sweeping off.