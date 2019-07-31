AG to investigate shooting of Simpsonville homeowner by Greenville Co. deputy after solicitor’s request

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The attorney general’s office confirmed that 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins has asked their office to investigate the case where a deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office shot a homeowner in Simpsonville last month, and said they have accepted.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office released body camera footage and the 911 call related to the deputy-involved shooting that happened on Eastcrest Drive on June 14.

In the Sheriff’s Office’s Critical Incident Community Briefing video released Monday on their Youtube channel, Capt. Tim Brown with the sheriff’s office’s ‘Office of Professional Standards,’ said the first deputy arrived on-scene just after midnight and noticed movement inside the home.

Brown said the deputy then returned to the front door and saw the homeowner, identified by his attorney as Dick Tench, holding a gun.

“According to the deputy, after noticing the man inside, he illuminates him with his flashlight and as he did so, the man who was initially walking away from the front door turned and pointed his gun at him. In an effort to defend himself against a perceived threat, the deputy fired his issued weapon as he retreated off the porch and subsequently struck the individual multiple times,” Brown said.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release that after the full internal investigation, they are retracting a portion of their original statement which indicated that the homeowner opened the door of his home and pointed a weapon at the deputy.

“After a full internal investigation, this statement has proven to be inaccurate and we retract that portion of the original statement. To be clear, at not time during the internal investigation did the Deputy make such a statement, it was miscommunicated that the door was opened. The Sheriff’s Office strives to be transparent in our duties and get information out to the public as quickly as possible. In the haste of releasing information, we erred and regret any confusion this has caused. We remain committed to serving the citizens of Greenville County and releasing information that is timely by accurate.”

Lt. Jimmy Bolt with the sheriff’s office said the deputy involved in the incident is currently on administrative duty.