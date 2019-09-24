Agencies aim to save lives at railroad crossings

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — More than 600 law enforcement agencies across the nation will participate in Operation Clear Track, including local and state authorities.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a news release that the single largest rail safety law enforcement initiative in the United States will be held during Rail Safety Week from Sept. 22 to Sept. 28.

Personnel with Clevenger’s office will be at certain railroad crossings to educate drivers and pedestrians about railroad safety. They’ll also issue warnings and citations to violators.

A person or vehicle is hit by a train about every three hours in the U.S., according to federal statistics provided by Clevenger.

“The goal of Rail Safety Week is to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks through increased public awareness and enforcement,” the coroner’s office said.

Click here for more information on Operation Clear Track.

