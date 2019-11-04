Agent who caused Greer crash with SC official to return to post

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina state law enforcement agent is set to return to work after being fined and ordered to undergo a one-day traffic safety course for causing an accident while chauffeuring Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette.

Agency spokesman Tommy Crosby tells The State newspaper that the agency considers “the incident resolved.” The newspaper says the agency says the worker will return to Evette’s safety detail without further discipline.

A letter by Public Safety Director Leroy Smith says the agent was driving along U.S. Route 29 when they tried to speed through an intersection with a red traffic light. It says another driver then crashed into the official vehicle, which had its flashing blue emergency lights activated.

The other driver was hospitalized with minor injuries. The agent’s identity hasn’t been publicly released.

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.