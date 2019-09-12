Aggressive drivers on the rise and how to avoid them

Aggressive driving contributes to thousands of accidents across the U.S. and in addition to that man y fatalities. Now a new report says aggressive driving is on the rise.

With aggressive drivers all over the road, it’s important to stay safe if comes across your path.

“I was driving down 85 and I guess I wasn’t going fast enough for this guy, he cut in front of me and shaking his hands at me and stuff like that.” road rage is a real experience according to Daniel O’Shea.

O’Shea decided to ignore the other and that’s just what law enforcement encourages people to do.

“Probably the best thing to do is just ignore them, take the high road, let them pass and enjoy your day.” says Trooper Joe Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol

Aggressive driving can be defined as tailgating, flashing headlights or even speeding. Aggressive behavior between two drivers is commonly called “Road Rage.”



“the bottom line of it is it’s about control and mood. It’s not a driving issue its a mood issue. An hour before you get off work check your mood.”, says Roger Rhoades, a family therapist. He believes rage on the road comes from a personal place.

According to a recent survey by the American Automobile Association, 80% of drivers expressed aggression, anger and even road rage. 51%said they tailgate on purpose and 47% say they yell at other drivers.

” It’s not amazing to hear stories of road rage i think that is a common issue in this area, because of what we’ve talked about, it’s grown.” said Rhoades.



Bottom line, staying safe is the objective and getting home to loved ones is the priority.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, aggressive driving increased by 500% from 2006 to 2015.