Agriculture Commissioner to hold news conference about NC Mountain State Fair in Fletcher

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FLETCHER, NC (WSPA) – Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will hold a news conference this morning in regard to the 2020 Mountain State Fair.

According to a news release, the news conference will be held at 11 a.m. in front of the Virginia Boone Mountain Heritage Center at the Western N.C. Ag Center.

The fair is currently slated to be held Sept. 11-20 at the Western N.C. Ag Center.

According to the release, the fair started in 1994 as a 5-day event, and was later moved to a 10-day fair in 1998.

