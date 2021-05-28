Ahead of busy travel weekend, SCHP urging safe driving

LANDRUM, S.C. (WSPA) — Travel experts are predicting the roadways to be about 60 percent busier this Memorial Day weekend than last year, leading highway safety officials to repeat calls for safe driving. The South Carolina Highway Patrol will reportedly conduct safety checkpoints this weekend and will continue its Buckle Up SC campaign.

“If you’re speeding, distracted driving or not wearing your seatbelt, don’t be surprised if you see myself or one of my associates in your rearview mirror over the weekend,” SCHP Corporal Joe Hovis said. Highway Patrol will also patrol for impaired drivers.

This weekend also marks the beginning of the so-called 100 Deadly Days: the span of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day during which the majority of the year’s traffic fatalities take place. Last year, 360 people were killed in South Carolina during the 100 Deadly Days.

“So,” Hovis said, “360 times, the Highway Patrol or another agency went and knocked on someone’s door and told them that their family member is not ever coming home again.”

To report a dangerous driver, you can call 911 or *HP.