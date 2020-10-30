Ahead of early voting cutoff, elections officials urge voters to participate

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — As the cutoff for early voting draws closer, elections officials want you to make your voice heard.

Laurens County Voter Registration and Elections Director Lynne West told 7News this year’s early voting turnout is the highest she’s seen in 15 years of working the polls.

“In 2008,” she said, “I was an election worker and we were overwhelmed on Election Day, with voters around the building… Other than that, I’ve never seen anything like this.”

West said that as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, nearly 9,500 voters in Laurens County had cast their ballots. According to West, 6,783 of those voters cast ballots in person and 2,670 voted by mail.

Several early voters said the wait for early voting in Laurens County was short, only taking around 20 minutes with longer lines.

“Every voice counts,” first-time voter Kim Alexander said. “Every signature, every vote counts. If you want to make a change, come vote.”