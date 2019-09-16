Air quality alert impacting sensitive groups issued for the Upstate

UPSTATE, SC (WSPA) – A Code Orange Ground Level Ozone Action Day has been issued for the Upstate today.

The alert is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to airnow.gov, the Air Quality Index is at 101, which means that the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The health message on the website said “active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.”

For more information, visit the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Bureau of Air Quality and the American Lung Association of South Carolina.