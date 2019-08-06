Air Quality Index shows unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups in Upstate today

UPSTATE, SC (WSPA) – Today’s air quality forecast shows older adults and children, or people with lung disease such as asthma, should limit their time outdoors.

According to AirNow’s website, the Upstate region, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 101, should expect ground level ozone to peak in the Code Orange range, meaning air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

According to the website, having an AQI between 101 to 150 means that the general public is probably not going to be affected, but said individuals with lung disease, older adults and children are at a greater risk from the ozone exposure. People with heart and lung disease, older adults and kids are also at a greater risk from particles in the air.

If you fall under the sensitive group designation, you should:

Reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion

Take more breaks or do less intense activities

Watch for symptoms, such as coughing or shortness of breath

Schedule outdoor activities in the morning when ozone is lower

People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy

