Air travel increasing as CDC loosens guidance for vaccinated travelers

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A spokesperson at GSP International Airport told 7 News, more people are traveling, just as the CDC relaxes guidance on flying for those who are vaccinated.

A full flight for the Hollis family

“I think this last one had two empty seats but the one between Houston and San Antonio, had no empty seats,” said Dennis Hollis who traveled to GSP International Airport from Texas.

Or at the least the fullest they’ve seen in a while.

“I’ve been flying to Missouri some to see my dad, but those planes haven’t been very busy,” Robbie Hollis told us.

It’s all part of a trend GSP International Airport employees are noticing too.

“We had a very strong uptick this month as folks are getting out for spring break and the holidays that’s coming up,” said Communications Manager with GSP International Airport, Michelle Fleming.

Michelle Fleming told 7 News, air travel is bouncing back.

The proof is the number of people waiting at the baggage carousel like Spencer Tibbs.

“There has definitely been an increase in passengers,” said Spencer Tibbs who traveled to GSP International Airport from Denver.

As CDC guidelines loosen for fully vaccinated people and the number of frequent flyers grows, the idea of a “COVID-19 vaccine passport” is also taking off.

The proposal would require you to show proof of a shot in order to travel or in some cases go to events with a lot of people. It has met criticism from people like South Carolina’s Governor, Henry McMaster.

“It’s forced, so no,” said Kila Berry traveling from Illinois.

Others, think it would be a step towards normalcy.

“Make everyone feel a little bit safer,” Brad Wenzel told us who traveled from Ohio.

For members of the Hollis family, they told us it doesn’t bother them one way or another.

“It’s okay with us because we have ours, we have our cards,” Hollis told 7 News.

A spokesperson with GSP International Airport told us because of this increase in air travel, they are doubling down on their COVID-19 precautions like touchless technology.

They’re also encouraging people to get to the airport early for flights with more people traveling again.